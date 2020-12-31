Dane County authorities formally charged a 16-year-old in Dane County Circuit Court this week in connection with the Dec. 9 shots fired incident on Clarmar Drive.
According to the criminal complaint, Yeshua Schworck was charged with attempted first-degree homicide Monday, Dec. 28 in connection with the shooting that hit four vehicles, including three that were occupied, around 6:40 p.m. near a BP gas station on West Main Street.
The driver of the Mitsubishi SUV Schworck was riding in when he allegedly fired the shots, Trentin G. Holsten, 19, of Necedah, is charged as a party to the crime.
The criminal complaint states the man targeted in the shooting — the father of a woman Holsten used to date — told police that after Schworck and he exchanged words in the BP parking lot, he was driving his Nissan Pathfinder onto West Main behind the Mitsubishi when Schworck leaned out of the passenger-side window and opened fire.
The complaint also states the ex-girlfriend told police Holsten was sending her threatening messages mostly aimed at her parents.
After the shooting, Holsten sent her a Snapchat message saying something to the effect of “sorry, my passenger got nervous when your dad walked up on us,” according to the complaint.
The complaint also states a video posted to Holsten’s Snapshot account about a day before the shooting shows Schworck with a black handgun with an “auto sear” — a device that converts a semiautomatic firearm to a fully automatic machine gun — and an expanded magazine available in 30- or 40-round capacities (machine guns are illegal according to state and federal law).
The expanded magazine may be why a total of 11 bullet holes were found on the passenger side of the Pathfinder. Bullets also struck a taxi occupied by a driver, an unoccupied Chevrolet Trax in the Zimbrick Chevrolet lot, a 12-year-old boy in the BP parking lot, a window at the BP station, and the back windshield of a car traveling on West Main Street.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Schworck will receive 82 years and six months imprisonment and be fined $50,000, while Holsten will receive 76 years and six months imprisonment and be fined $50,000.
