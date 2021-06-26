After awarding individual scholarships for 23 years, the Lou Bradley Scholar Athlete scholarship program will be dissolved in 2021.
In October 1998, Chet Bradley along with the Prairie Athletic Club established the Lou Bradley Scholar Athlete Scholarship Program in memory of Lou Bradley who passed away on October 19, 1998.
The program was created to recognize Sun Prairie High School seniors who during their high school years excelled in academics and athletics as did Bradley throughout her life.
During the past 23 years 159 outstanding high school students have been awarded $500 scholarships [$79,500] in memory of Lou Bradley.
Students had to apply for scholarship consideration by completing an application form created for the program. Applications were reviewed individually and scored each year by four members of a review team with finalists selected based upon scores awarded by reviewers.
Funds supporting this scholarship program were provided by individual donations with most of the money raised coming from the “Keep The Memories Alive Lou Bradley Golf Tournament” held at the Sun Prairie Golf Course for 15 years.
The remaining funds in the Lou Bradley scholarship account, which have been held by the Sun Prairie Area School District, will be donated to the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.
Consistent with the SPEF grant requirements, requests can be submitted to the foundation in memory of Lou Bradley in support of: an academic project; a sports/athletic initiative or a visible advocacy initiative supporting teachers.
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Education Foundation at www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org.