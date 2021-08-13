The Sun Prairie Plan Commission kept Quarra Stone’s momentum rolling along on Tuesday, Aug. 10, recommending council approval of a certified survey map and a precise implementation plan for the proposed headquarters facility.
The campus-like setting consisting of three to five buildings for Quarra Stone will be constructed on 24.5 acres located on the west side of the 1700 block of Columbus Street in the Sun Prairie Business Park. The city council has already approved a General Development Plan, an annexation and an amendment to Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 12 for the new Quarra Stone Company headquarters.
Consulting Planner Ria Hull wrote in her staff report that the CSM will split the single 42-acre lot into a lot and an outlot and will deed an existing Outlot 7 (along Columbus Street) that the city owns to Quarra Stone. The CSM will also dedicate right-of-way (ROW) to the city for the extension of Columbus Street and the future extension of Egre Road. Lot 1 will be the location of the new company headquarters. Outlot 1 will be retained by the current owner and is a potential site for future development.
The Columbus Street ROW will be 80 feet — matching the existing ROW to the south, Hull wrote, while the Egre Road ROW will be 100 feet because it is a planned arterial street.
Hull said the city will be purchasing the rights-of-way from the applicant and installing the improvements as part of a negotiated economic assistance agreement within TIF District 12. A 12-foot utility easement is also being granted along the length of both rights-of-way.
Commissioners recommended council approval on a 6-0 vote, with three commissioners absent.
In voting to recommend council approval of the PIP for Quarra Stone, the commission found it was consistent with the GDP.
Hull, who also wrote the report to recommend approval of the Quarra PIP, wrote that Quarra plans to construct a 65,500 sq. ft. company headquarters on the land identified in the CSM.
Quarra Stone’s primary business is providing custom architectural cut stone for architects, artists, contractors, masons, and others. Hull wrote that the building will incorporate all operations of the company including a design studio, production facilities, and company management.
The site will also include outdoor storage of materials on the northern portion of the site, which will house blocks of raw stone and finished products. Due to the weight of the materials, they cannot be easily stacked and will generally be less than 10 feet in height.
Proposed future plans include a potential plant expansion.
Access to the Quarra facility is provided from three entrances located along the west side of Columbus Street – the southerly entrance to access employee and visitor parking, and the northerly two entrances to accommodate heavier truck traffic and loading and unloading of raw and finished product. The complex generally operates during normal business hours, but may include some second and third shift work as needed.
Hull wrote in her report that Quarra Stone currently has 46 full time employees with average wages well above living wage, and anticipates future growth with the potential plant expansion.
In terms of storm water detention, the Quarra site is designed to convey stormwater southward toward a dry detention basin. The site also has a settling pond, a necessary component of Quarra’s operations, that will be architecturally screened.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the Quarra PIP.
Coris development back to the drawing board?
Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said Coris Development has asked for a delay in considering the final plat for Token Creek Serenity Estates.
The proposed development contains 39 residential lots and 6 outlots on approximately 35.22 acres of land located south of the Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
The item, which was on the commission’s Aug. 10 agenda, was postponed at Coris Development’s request to the Sept. 14 commission meeting. But Kugler said Coris is planning to re-draft its plat, which means it will be postponed beyond the commission’s October meeting.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to postpone consideration until Sept. 14.
Apartment development backed
Acting on the recommendation of city planning staff, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend council approval of a PIP for a 172-unit multi-family development located south of West Main Street and east of South Wildwood Street as part of the Pumpkin Patch development.
Roers Investments, LLC sought approval of a PIP to construct the development with both surface and underground parking at 150 Schneider Road. Access to the site will be provided from South Wildwood Street to the west and Schneider Road to the east.
The PIP includes a play area, patio area, open space, and bike parking for residents.
A 10-foot wide public multi-use path will be installed on the south side of the site to connecting to Schneider Road and Wildwood Street.
Initially, City Planner Sarah Sauer recommended tabling the item until building architectural concerns could be worked out. But Sauer said in a separate memo emailed to commissioners over the weekend that the revised plans addressed any concerns, and she recommended final commission and council approval of the PIP.
Bailey Business Park on September agenda
Nick Hanley is scheduled to make a presentation on the Bailey Business Park, located in the Town of Sun Prairie, as part of the commission’s Sept. 14 agenda.
Kugler explained that the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) allows review of any land division to be located within three miles of its boundaries, including Bailey Road. Kugler said the business park proposal calls for several lots to be included.