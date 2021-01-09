Mayor Paul Esser issues all kinds of proclamations, many of them honoring different weeks or observances. Tuesday night, Jan. 5, marked the first one he has issued relating to yoga.
Many people have taken up yoga in an effort to find strength and flexibility during COVID-19 when meeting in large numbers is prohibited in Dane County. Yoga is an ancient practice developed thousands of years ago in the Indian subcontinent for maintaining spiritual, mental, and physical well-being.
Hoping to continue a program it began years ago at two Sun Prairie schools as an after school program, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, or HSS, is organizing its annual Health for Humanity Yogathon.
The goal of the Yogathon is having 5,000 individual participants cumulatively complete 11,000 repetitions of Surya Namaskara — also known as the sun salutation in yoga — to promote the spiritual, mental, and physical well-being of all members of the community. Those unfamiliar with HSS should know that HSS is a nonprofit charitable organization with more than 235 branches in 173 cities and in 32 states, including three branches in Wisconsin. Through the branches, HSS conducts a Hindu values education program and community service activities such as food and supplies drives, providing hot meals to shelters and providing personal protective equipment to first responders in several cities across Dane County.
Indu Ganganalli appeared during the council Zoom meeting and explained that even though sessions were held in person in the past, it will be different in 2021: “This time it will be in Zoom sessions.”
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens asked to participate, and Esser asked for a link to the sessions to be sent to City Clerk Elena Hilby so it could be shared with anyone who wants to participate (email Hilby at ehilby@cityofsunprairie.com to get the link).
The proclamation declares the City of Sun Prairie recognizes HSS for organizing its annual Health for Humanity Yogathon “to promote the spiritual, mental, and physical well-being of all members of the community.”Routes to Recovery expenses acknowledged
The City of Sun Prairie has received a total of $648,962.13 in funding from the Routes to Recovery grant to cover COVID-19 related expenses including purchases of eligible goods, services, and building upgrades necessary to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Those expenses included the Town of Sun Prairie and the Town of Bristol transferring $58,353 to the City of Sun Prairie to aid in the purchase of an Aero Clave decontamination system to support efforts to increase cleanliness of facilities, vehicles, and equipment.
Notable expenses incurred by the city through Nov. 17 included $52,884 for touchless plumbing fixtures, $115,125 for software and licensing, $14,950 to Kontext Architects for a city hall air quality study, $11,514 for additional Badger Books for the elections, and $3,570 in COVID expenses incurred by the Sun Prairie Fire Department, among others.
The expense acknowledgement occurred under the council’s consent agenda during the Tuesday, Jan. 5 meeting.
“To assist in the transparency of these expenditures, staff will provide an update to City Council after each successful submission to the [Department of Administration],” Finance Director Kristin Vander Kool wrote in a memo to alders as part of the Consent agenda.
