Donations for the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) 2019-20 school year are less than half of the total received for the 2018-19 school year, according to a report distributed to Sun Prairie School Board members as part of its May 26 board meeting packet.
Donations and gifts to the district totaled $112,114.32 as of May 5, according to the report prepared by SPASD Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei. That compares to $243,661.32 received in 2018-19, and $256,207.85 in 2017-18.
Donations made since Dec. 15 ranged from $100 to $17,842.70, according to the compilation.
Group donations ranged from booster organizations to school community organizations, but donations also included funds given by individuals, companies and foundations. The donation and grant totals do not include dollars from the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, which regularly gives grants to the SPASD to enhance educational excellence in the district.
Notable donations included:
$17,842.70 provided by the Eastside School Community Organization (SCO) for field trips, grants for classroom books and supplies;
$13,804 from the Sun Prairie Backcourt Club to the high school for boys basketball;
$7,139.60 donated by Horizon SCO for Horizon student/school needs;
$6,714.14 from the Northside SCO to Northside for student needs;
$6,388.90 from Royal Oaks SCO to Royal Oaks for student/school needs;
$3,917 in items from the Sun Prairie Swimming Boosters to the high school. The items included an iPad mini, an underwater camera, Apple card, case, Tritonwear and storage bins;
$2,500 for one item from Ward’s Science/Avantor to the high school. The item was a liquid nitrogen dewar.
$834.15 from Mike Kostelnik to install a monitor used in the high school concession stand;
$713.67 from Prairie View Middle School SCO for donation of teacher aid supplies to Prairie View;
$625 from donorschoose.org to Prairie Phoenix Academy for Ms. M’s “Cool Up the Classroom” project;
$597 from donorschoose.org to Westside Elementary for Mrs. Thurow’s Makerspace Options;
$596.18 from donorschoose.org to Westside Elementary for Mrs. Thurow’s Kids’ Chance to Learn that Books are Faithful Friends;
$500 from Sentry Insurance Foundation to match funds donated by an employee;
$100 from The Prairie View SCO for the Student Hardship Fund.
Competitive Grants
The district has received a total of $84,673 in competitive grants during the 2019-20 school year, including:
• A $53,360 Educator Effectiveness Grant from the Department of Public Instruction;
• A $25,000 Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) Prevention Grant from DPI;
• A $5,000 Milwaukee Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Milwaukee Education Foundation Grant and
• A $813 grant from the Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission Arts in Education grant for ComMission Possible 10 at Patrick Marsh Middle School. The district also received a $500 grant from the Madison Jazz Society.
See the full list of grants and donations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
