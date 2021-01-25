The City of Sun Prairie recently issued a tax collection reminder because the tax collection period ends on Jan. 31, 2021.
The city is unable to take in-person tax payments, but residents can pay by mail, drop box, or online with credit card or e-check.
Drop Box lobby entrances are open 24 hours a day at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., and the West Side Service Community Building, located at 2598 W. Main St.
The Sun Prairie Municipal Building Drop Box is located at 300 E. Main St. in the entrance between the Sun Prairie Police Department and City Hall.
If mailing or dropping off your payment, be sure to include the following:
• Place the parcel number on your check;
• Place the phone number on your check, in case staff has questions;
• Endorse the back of escrow checks only; all parties must sign the back of the check.
• Property owners who would like a receipt should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope or include their email address with payment.
Property taxpayers paying by credit card or e-check must pay by Jan. 27 or Jan. 28, respectively. This is due to delays in processing online payments. Please note FIS charges fees for this service. All credit card online payments are subject to a 2.35% charge. E-checks are subject to a $1 fee.
Individuals with questions should visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/321/Property-Taxes, email taxes@cityofsunprairie.com, or call 608-825-1192.
