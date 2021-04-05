The Sun Prairie Media Center is excited about the weather getting warmer because it means the return of summer workshops.
The workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers and actors ages 9-15 who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.
Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located in the same building as the public library.
The courses will inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication and technology skills they can use for a lifetime.
Workshops are scheduled to cover exciting topics such as movie making, Internet videos, reporting, animation, sports broadcasting, mobile filmmaking, photography, and podcasting.
Classes are scheduled to occur mainly in July 2021. Exact workshops, dates, and times will be announced in the Summer Rec Guide and online at kids4.tv.
Questions? E-mail Mara Trusty at mtrusty@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-837-4193.
