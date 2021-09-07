Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 5, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures were near normal, but precipitation was below normal. Hay cutting continues, and producers have begun chopping corn silage. Corn and soybeans continue to mature.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 12% short, 68% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 10% very short, 13% short, 67% adequate and 10% surplus.
Corn is reported 91% in the dough stage or beyond, 2 days behind last year but 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Sixty-five percent of corn is dented, 1 day ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of the average. Seven percent of corn was mature, 6 days behind last year and 2 days behind average. Corn condition was 75% good to excellent, three percentage points below last week.
Soybeans are reported 97% setting pods. Leaves are coloring in 40% of soybeans, 2 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of the average. Six percent of soybeans are dropping leaves, 4 days behind last year but the same as the average. Soybean condition was 74% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Oats are 93% harvested, 7 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average.
Potato harvest is reported 33% complete. Potato condition is rated 90% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below last week.
The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 93% complete, 3 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of average. The 4th cutting is 48% complete, 2 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 76% good to excellent, 2 percentage points better than last week.
Pasture condition was rated 63% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.