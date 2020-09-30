The City of Sun Prairie is issuing final reminders for residents to fill out their 2020 U.S. Census forms even after a court injunction that extends the deadline to file forms to the end of October.
The Department of Justice has filed a notice of appeal to appeal the injunction, which was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know this causes significant confusion. Whether the deadline remains September 30 or is extended, time is running out,” wrote Sandy Xiong, Strategic Planning and Engagement Manager for the City of Sun Prairie. Xiong is coordinating the City of Sun Prairie’s Complete Count Committee efforts to get city residents to fill out 2020 Census Forms.
“Please continue to pass on the message and encourage residents to complete their census to ensure Sun Prairie has an accurate count. I will keep you all updated as more information comes out.”
The city, which recently reported an 82 percent completion rate for the Census, on Sept. 17 included an appeal in its Clock Tower Express e-newsletter: “Sun Prairie is committed to a complete and accurate count in the 2020 Census. Have you completed your Census form? Don’t miss out on making a difference in your community!”
Census data informs how federal funding is distributed for healthcare, education, housing, and more. It is also used to redraw congressional district boundaries and will determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress.
An undercounted population in the Census generally translates to a loss in funding and representation.
“As we practice social distancing, take the opportunity to complete the census now from the comfort of your own home,” the reminder reads.
The 2020 Census questionnaire takes about 10 minutes to complete and is safe, secure, and confidential, with personal information and privacy protected.
Those completing the form online need to keep these things in mind:
• You must complete your questionnaire once you begin. If you leave the questionnaire and return later, you will have to start over.
• Do not use the web browser buttons (back, forward, or close browser). Use the buttons within the questionnaire to navigate.
• For best results, use the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, or Safari. Enable cookies.
Learn more about the Census online at https://my2020census.gov/
