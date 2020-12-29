With snow predicted for this week, the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs is keeping a close eye on the weather.
The council monitors trail conditions and decides when conditions are safe to open Dane County Snowmobile Trails for the season.
In addition to snow depth, the group also monitors the trails for standing water, unfrozen ground and other conditions that would prevent the trails from opening.
“When trails open, snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to take their first ride of the season,” said Mark Stephens, President of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs.
“It is important to wait until there are adequate snow conditions to open the trails. If some trails do open this week, we want to remind riders to use caution as there will likely be uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways," Stephens said. "Snowmobilers also need to plan accordingly since some businesses and service trails may be closed due to the pandemic.”
Within Dane County, there are more than 500 miles of snowmobile trails including the Badger, Glacial Drumlin and the Military Ridge State Trails. For trails to be open, there must be at least 6 inches of snow and steady below freezing temperatures.
A State Snowmobile Trail Pass is required to ride on the snowmobile trail system. According to
“The majority of snowmobile trails are located on private land. Riders must stay on designated trails,” said Sgt. Eric Stacey from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office – Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau.
Stacey reminds snowmobilers to review all snowmobile regulations before venturing out on the trails.
To receive up-to-date information on trail openings and closing, visit the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs or call the Snowmobile Trails Hotline at (608) 242-4576 or visit the Council’s website.
For up-to-date information on Dane County Parks trail closures and conditions, visit the Dane County Parks Closures & Trail Conditions webpage.
