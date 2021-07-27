Mary Ellen Havel-Lang, long time Sun Prairie community member, has registered as a write-in candidate for the District 20 County Board seat.
The special election will take place on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Havel-Lang served on the Sun Prairie School Board for 12 years, she served as president for 5 of those years. She is currently Chair of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission.
She is also Secretary of the Anti-Bullying Collaborative (ABC) of Sun Prairie and serves on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Neighborhood Navigators. Havel-Lang was recently appointed to the Dane County Redistricting Commission.
“I waited for someone younger to step up and run for the County Board, but no one did. I am sure I can make a positive contribution.” said Havel-Lang when asked why she put her name forward.
The special election is scheduled due to the recent death of Julie Schwellenbach.
Mike Hietpas, Schwellenbach’s husband, had this to say about Havel-Lang: “Julie and I have always had great respect and admiration for Mary Ellen Havel-Lang. We found her to always be well informed and measured as a member of the school board. We were impressed with her compassion and leadership for the Community Schools program. And we respected that she was always willing to do what needed to be done to make things better. I know that Julie would be very happy to have Mary Ellen pick up where she left off.”
Havel-Lang can be reached via email at mehldistrict20@gmail.com.