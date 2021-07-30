Despite objections from Town of Bristol officials and residents, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission informally supported a concept plan from an Illinois development firm to build a multi-family residential development with approximately 162 single-story apartment units and high-density residential on 40 acres of land located at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
According to a report from Consulting Planner Ria Hull, approximately 32 acres of the site will be dedicated by developer CR DEVCO LLC to 162 units of low density (average of 6 units per acre), single-story townhome style apartments. The site includes 27 buildings with 4-8 units per building.
The units range in size from one-three bedrooms with either a one- or two-car garage. The remaining 8 acres at the southwest corner of the site is proposed to be future high-density (20-30 units per acre) multi-story apartments. The future 8-acre development will not be undertaken by CR Devco and was not included in the concept plan review.
Sun Prairie Plan Commissioners heard objections raised from Bristol Town Chair Jerry Derr and Bristol Plan Commission Chair Steve Schwartzer, who both pointed out the area was part of an intergovernmental agreement approved by the city and town in 2005. The entire area within the agreement, with the exception of commercial use on Highway N, which the City of Sun Prairie annexed for KollegeTown Sports / Riddell, is single family residential.
Derr said in his comments that the town agreed to allow development by the city, but said he should have asked to look at the actual plan before giving that approval.
The town chair also pointed out the development is not consistent with the development on either side of it — in the Town of Bristol or the City of Sun Prairie.
“I am disappointed this proposal has come this far, along with a formal annexation request dated June 8, 2021, and and the Town has never been notified from the City of Sun Prairie, to the best of my knowledge,” Schwartzer said. “I would have liked to see a more proactive, partnership approach with the town on this development. While not required, it would show good faith in working together on our intergovernmental land issues.”
Schwartzer said the proposed development will have “a direct effect on the way of life of the residents in the neighbored just north (Bristol) and northeast (Bristol Gardens/Brooks Estates) of the proposed parcel.”
“Most residents moved or built in the Town of Bristol for specific reasons which include but are not limited to getting away from higher density neighborhoods,” Schwartzer said. “Most lots in Bristol range from a half-acre to one-plus-acre lots per single family household.”
Similar objections were raised by other Bristol residents, some of whom criticized the developers from being outside of Dane County, while others raised traffic, crime and density concerns (read all the comments with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com).
City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler explained that while there was no formal communication with the Town of Bristol about the development, there has been conversations with Derr about the proposed annexation. Kugler explained that after a formal development request has been made, instead of a concept plan, the town will be invited to provide formal comments to the City of Sun Prairie.
Both city staff and the developers pointed out a traffic impact analysis and road upgrades to Bird Street and Egre Road will be needed as part of the development if it is given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Developers Ryan Swingruber and Josh Wohlreich said in their presentation that the single-story, attached development will provide affordable housing for millennials and empty nesters.
The developers also thanked city staff for working with them for the past five months to bring the proposed concept plan to the commission.
Plan Commissioners had mixed reactions, with some saying they supported the concept of single-family attached residential units, but not at that location.
Others said they did support the development and at that location. Mayor Paul Esser married the two viewpoints together, pronouncing commission support without a formal vote.
Kugler said Wednesday July 28 that CR Devco has requested to pull its concept plan from next week’s Committee of the Whole agenda so it can consider design changes to address some of the concerns that were raised July 27.
Other action
• SPASD request backed. Acting on staff recommendations, the commission recommended city council approval of a Zoning Map Amendment request from the Sun Prairie Area School District.
The district is seeking city council approval to zone approximately 100 acres of land Urban Residential and approximately 11.8 acres of land Rural Holding RH-35 for the West High School located at 2850 Ironwood Drive.
City Planner Sarah Sauer said in her report that the request is associated with an approved conditional use permit (CUP) and certified survey map (CSM) for the new West High School and associated athletic fields. Kugler also said that no new zoning entitlements would be granted as a result of the zoning, adding that it was a “clean up” of the SPASD development of the land for Sun Prairie West High School, scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
• Daycare CUP recommended. Acting on an approval recommendation from city planning staff, the commission voted unanimously to recommend council approval of a request from REACH Dane.
REACH Dane sought approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a group daycare center with a fenced in outdoor play area on property located at 1500 W. Main St.
Sauer said in her report the proposed daycare would occupy 2,800 sq, ft. of space within an existing commercial building and operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A 2,400 sq. ft. outdoor playground space is proposed north of the building and will be enclosed by a 6-foot tall solid wood fence if the council approves the CUP.
• New storage business PIP OK’d. Acting on a city staff recommendation based on earlier actions from the city council and the commission, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission backed approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow BSH Companies Inc. to construct a three-story indoor self-storage facility located at the northeast corner of West Main Street and North Wildwood Street.
The request, tabled during the July 13 commission meeting, includes upgraded architectural features, additional landscaping and a new lighting plan. The PIP is scheduled to be considered next by the city council.
• Live-work conversion OK’d. The commission also recommended council approval of a CUP to allow the conversion of two first floor commercial spaces to four live-work units in The Catalyst at 641 W. Main St.
Live-work units will be flexible by simultaneously allowing a commercial workplace component along the street front façade within a residential dwelling unit, according to the staff report.
Kugler said the developer has tried in vein to rent the spaces as retail units, and sought this as a way to gain some rental income back.