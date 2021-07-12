The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce on July 12 announced Christina Williams has been promoted to the organization’s executive director effective July 5, 2021.
Williams has been with the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce since July 2020 as the outreach and event coordinator.
In close collaboration with former executive director Amy Skicki, Williams was instrumental in taking a vision from the board of directors and began the process of “modernizing” the organization, albeit while during a pandemic, and made significant progress.
Joe Schuch, Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, said the efforts Williams made to build positive relationships with members and offering support to those that were struggling because of the pandemic was very impactful.
Previously,Williams enjoyed a 12-year career in community health care and then spent 15 years running an independent sales business. Her business leadership and management career also included work in human resources, marketing and property and casualty insurance.
Schuch said since she joined Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce last year, Williams has revitalized the Chamber Ambassador program and created multiple new events designed to engage and connect with new and existing members during the pandemic that will endure for many years to come.
Williams has volunteered for Sunshine Place and Shelter from the Storm Ministries and served as co-president of the Sun Prairie Quarterback Club. She and her husband have lived in Sun Prairie for nearly 30 years and have four children. She enjoys sporting and school activities, family adventures and gardening.
“The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is very excited to promote Christina to the important role of executive director," stated Schuch, who is also a Bank of Sun Prairie senior vice president.
"Our city is growing and evolving, and we aim to build upon the great momentum we started in 2020 when we hired both Amy and Christina," Schuch added. "We must continue to build upon the groundwork that began last year to ensure Sun Prairie has a vibrant, relevant and member focused chamber.
"We’ve embraced the opportunity that came with staff changes and the pandemic with open arms and are taking a new look at everything we do − all in the name of delivering the most value possible to chamber members and the community," Schuch added.
"Christina’s background is ideally suited to lead us through this rediscovery while embracing the important mission of the chamber to promote, connect and advocate for member organizations and the community."
Schuch said the board selected Williams because she has demonstrated a deep passion for chamber members.
"She wears it on her sleeve and shows her care with every member interaction. Christina has the drive, talent and leadership traits to take us to the next level of success," Schuch added. "She’s also been instrumental in serving members individually and via special interest groups throughout the pandemic both in person and via video conferencing. Our intentional member connection and engagement has never been better. Christina is also serving as staff lead for the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.”
The Sun Prairie of Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business membership association with 368 member organizations representing more than 10,000 employees. It is volunteer-driven with a 12-member board of directors representing Sun Prairie businesses, civic organizations, non-profits and other organizations. Many chamber committees focus on member connection and business and community promotion.