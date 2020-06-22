Sun Prairie police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Athletic Way.
According to Sgt. Jason Lefeber, at approximately 5:09 a.m. on June 21, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a subject with a gun, and the gun had been discharged at least one time.
Officers made contact with three individuals -- the only people believed to be directly involved in the incident on Athletic Way. Lefeber said one of the subjects was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Although the incident is currently under investigation, Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said Monday June 22 that the Athletic Way incident was unrelated to the incident last week on Pine Street in Sun Prairie.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with more information regarding this incident are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.