Wisconsin had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 20, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Ideal conditions allowed farmers to make a lot of progress on fieldwork this week. Much of the state saw no precipitation and slightly below normal temperatures. Frosts continued in northern and central Wisconsin with killing frosts reported is some areas.
Corn silage chopping advanced quickly, making up the majority of fieldwork done this week. Fourth cutting hay, manure applications and fall plantings were ongoing as well.
Corn and soybeans were maturing and drying down rapidly. A few reporters noted early soybeans being combined, while many commented that the soybean and high moisture corn harvests would begin soon. Early varieties of cranberries were being harvested.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 16% short, 77% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15% short, 78% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn dented was 91%, over four weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Forty-nine percent of corn was reported mature, 23 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average.
Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week. Corn for silage harvested was 62% complete, 28 days ahead of last year, and 11 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans coloring was 90%, three weeks ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the average. Fifty-six percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 15 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 79% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 57% complete, nine days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat planted was 48% complete, 28 days ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the average. Sixteen percent of winter wheat was emerged, 13 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 78% complete, 29 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition rated 62% good to excellent statewide, up three percentage points from last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.