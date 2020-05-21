Two broadcasts earned third place for WLSP 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio during the recently announced 2019 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Awards for Excellence competition.
“Good Morning Sun Prairie” earned a third place in the Large Market Radio News & Talk category, and a third place in the same category for its SPHS Cardinal Football telecast of the Madison West-Sun Prairie game which was the final home football contest at the old Ashley Field.
“Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone,” remarked Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins in an email announcing the awards. “We look forward to seeing you all soon back at the Media Center.”
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Media Center, which includes WLSP 103.5 FM and public access TV stations KSUN and KIDS-4, online at www.sunprairiemediacenter.com .
