Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced recently that he is seeking applicants for the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 6.
The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Shelly Gaylord’s resignation, effective Aug. 31, 2020.
The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2021. To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.
Applications must be submitted by July 20, 2020.
The application to apply can be found on the "Apply to Serve" page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
Potential applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Office of Legal Counsel at the same email address. Applicants who previously applied for an appointment to the Dane County Circuit Court, including those who submitted an application for Branch 17, will be considered and do not need to submit new application materials.
