Peng Her has announced he is a candidate for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor.
Her has been a small business-owner, an executive for nonprofit organizations, and currently serves as the CEO at the Hmong Institute, which focuses on providing education, training, and outreach to improve health care and educational achievement for communities of color around Wisconsin. His statewide experience also includes serving as a member of Governor Tony Evers’ Early Childhood Advisory Council and Racial Equity Working Group on Homelessness.
“From starting a small business to building strong neighborhoods to managing public-private partnerships that boost Wisconsin’s economy, my career has proven that working together we can make good things happen,” Her said.
“I want to partner with Governor Evers to advance our shared values," Her added. "We need to build a sustainable, fair economy and strong communities where everyone has the chance to succeed. I will put my skills and experience to work to serve all the people of this great state and make Wisconsin even better.”
A first-generation American, Her and his family came to this country from Laos when Peng was 5 years old. Sponsored by a church in Oskaloosa Iowa, the Her family landed in Des Moines on Dec. 12, 1976. They became U.S. citizens in 1986.
Her put himself through college graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics from Central College in Iowa (1994) before earning his Master’s Degree in Applied Physics from DePaul University (1997).
After working at the Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago, the first Hmong physicist to do so, Peng moved to Madison with his wife Mai Zong Vue.
Her opened and operated a successful restaurant for five years. He has worked with the nationally renowned UW Madison Institute for Research on Poverty where he was part of the DreamUP Wisconsin initiative, a community-University collaboration to expand economic opportunity.
Peng has also served as the Associate Director for the Center for Resilient Cities, as Vice President of Promise Zones and Partnerships at the Urban League of Greater Madison, and as the Executive Director of the East Isthmus Neighborhood Planning Council where he facilitated community-driven planning and action and helped inspire residents.