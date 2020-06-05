Public Works Committee members and Sun Prairie alders put the brakes on a left turn signal at State Highway 19 and Broadway Drive after Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) officials said it could make the intersection more dangerous.
The city looked at the option after city residents requested a left turn signal at the recently reconstructed intersection.
A WisDOT analysis found that the left-turn traffic volumes were low (less than 40 vehicles during morning peak hours and less than 70 during the afternoon peak hours) and installing a left-turn signal would create delays for northbound and southbound traffic.
That would make the intersection less safe, said Adam Schleicher, City of Sun Prairie Director of Public Works.
“When people wait a long time at an intersection they tend to make risky moves and squeeze a left turn or a right turn in and that leads to safety concerns,” Schleicher said at the May 26 Public Works Committee.
The WisDOT analysis found that the intersection functions better without a left-turn signal.
The WisDOT won’t pay for the left-turn signal because it doesn’t fit safety criteria but the city has the option to go ahead and pay for the $10,000-$15,000 traffic project.
The city is responsible for maintenance for that portion of State Highway 19 and the WisDOT handles reconstruction.
Public Works Committee members agreed with city staff recommendations and voted down the left-turn traffic signal.
“It makes total sense (to not put in a left-turn signal),” District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said. “Why would we implement something that degrades service, that’s just not logical.”
The city council on June 3 upheld the committee’s vote on the proposed project and rejected the traffic signal installation, too.
