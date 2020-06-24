Notices of change in value were mailed to City of Sun Prairie property owners recently. The City of Sun Prairie expects values will increase for homeowners because 2020 is a revaluation year.
A revaluation is the process of updating property values to market value. It has been three years since the last revaluation in the City of Sun Prairie.
Open Book will be held from July 1-21 (please note the change from previous announcements, which scheduled Open book from June 22 – July 10, 2020). The open book process is a time where property owners may meet with the city’s assessing staff to examine their property tax assessment and discuss any valuation concerns. Issues can often be resolved during the Open Book period, eliminating the need to further appeal their assessment before the city’s Board of Review.
City of Sun Prairie Board of Review hearings are a formal process where property owners may contest an appraised value. Board of Review hearings are expected to start Aug. 13, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following changes will apply to Open Book meetings:
• All meetings must be scheduled in advance;
• Meetings will either be virtual or via phone;
• In the case that meetings must be held in person at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at the request of the resident, these measures will be taken: Mask and gloves will be encouraged for residents and always worn by staff; six-foot social distancing will be maintained in a space provided by the staff; portable plexiglass shields will be present between resident and staff.
While all residents who have access to phone or internet are encouraged to engage in the Open Book process digitally or by phone, the city is working diligently to clean all surfaces and areas in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building prior to residents being invited back into any in-person Open Book sessions.
