Bob Wippeerfurth, president of the Village of Windsor, was recently elected president of the Dane County Cities’ and Villages’ Association (DCCVA). 

The Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA) announced its 2021-22 Executive Committee, which was elected during the membership annual meeting held virtually on Wednesday evening, May 12.

The Executive Committee members are:

• President: Robert Wipperfurth, Village of Windsor president.

• Vice President: Carolyn Clow, Village of McFarland president.

• Secretary: Paul Esser, City of Sun Prairie mayor.

• Treasurer: Bill Burns, City of Middleton finance director

• Past President or Member-At-Large: Gurdip Brar, City of Middleton mayor.

The DCCVA promotes excellence in municipal government, provides opportunities for officials to exchange ideas, advocates for cities and villages, and develops a cooperative approach to municipal problems of importance in this region.

