The Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA) announced its 2021-22 Executive Committee, which was elected during the membership annual meeting held virtually on Wednesday evening, May 12.
The Executive Committee members are:
• President: Robert Wipperfurth, Village of Windsor president.
• Vice President: Carolyn Clow, Village of McFarland president.
• Secretary: Paul Esser, City of Sun Prairie mayor.
• Treasurer: Bill Burns, City of Middleton finance director
• Past President or Member-At-Large: Gurdip Brar, City of Middleton mayor.
The DCCVA promotes excellence in municipal government, provides opportunities for officials to exchange ideas, advocates for cities and villages, and develops a cooperative approach to municipal problems of importance in this region.