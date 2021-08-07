Diggers Hotline recently issued a reminder that the 8/11 date on the calendar serves as an easy way for Wisconsin residents to remember to call 811 before any digging project.
Dialing 811 on your phone is one way to get connected to Diggers Hotline, a free service that helps protect Wisconsin residents from injury and repair costs that may occur when striking a buried utility line.
Anyone in Wisconsin digging with a shovel, posthole digger or anything else that disturbs the soil is required to contact Diggers Hotline, either by phone or at www.DiggersHotline.com.
Diggers Hotline takes information from Wisconsin excavators and passes that information on to Wisconsin utilities, who mark the location of their buried lines.
Installing a mailbox, landscaping projects, building a deck or laying a patio are all examples of digging projects that require contacting Diggers Hotline before starting.
It doesn’t matter how deep the digging project will go. The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be marked because even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.
Anyone digging in Wisconsin, homeowners or professional contractors, is required to contact Diggers Hotline three working days before they start their digging project. Diggers Hotline can be reached via phone by dialing 811, or at www.DiggersHotline.com