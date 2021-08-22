The City of Sun Prairie and its partners, The Lakota Group and SB Friedman, are in the process of gathering community feedback on housing.
The city is using a survey and virtual workshop that focus on three main aspects of housing. Specifically, this includes housing as it relates to current and future demographics, housing preference, and quality of life.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said it is essential for the city to receive feedback on what housing priorities should be considered moving forward. Both communication tools will be essential in understanding the concerns and desires related to housing for those who work, live, and play in Sun Prairie.
Survey
The survey has been developed to gather input from current residents, potential residents, area employees, and stakeholders as a part of the Sun Prairie Housing for All housing needs assessment.
King said responses are used by city leaders and project consultants to encourage and guide future housing development. Predicted time for completion is 5-10 minutes and there are options to participate in English or Spanish.
Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XH9NQYZ
Virtual Workshop
Hosted on Zoom, the workshop will start with an overview of the planning process and move into small breakout sessions to tackle the three different housing topics mentioned earlier.
Interactive exercises using Miro (an online platform that will be explained throughout the course of the workshop) will allow participants to engage in a fashion that is similar to an in-person meeting.
Virtual Workshop Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85661682190?pwd=WjNram5WQ2JsQ0h4bmR2Yzc4bmJGUT09
Meeting ID: 856 6168 2190
Passcode: 250159
One tap mobile: (312) 626 – 67
Stay in the know
The planning team and the Sun Prairie Community Development Authority have compiled an existing conditions report that illustrates the current housing situation in Sun Prairie.
The report, along with a recording of the most recent CDA meeting, are posted to the project website.
Different ways to follow the planning process include visiting the project website www.SunPrairieHousingforAll.com and signing up for regular email updates as well as checking the city’s Facebook page for updates.