Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser has proclaimed October anti-bullying month in the City of Sun Prairie and in response, the Sun Prairie Media Center is collaborating with the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie to produce and broadcast a yearlong educational series that address a wide range of issues associated with bullying.
ABC of Sun Prairie believes that bullying knows no boundaries and can be experienced in every phase of life and in every environment. Bullying can be physically, emotionally, and developmentally damaging for individuals and entire communities, including people of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities. The new series will explore a wide range of issues associated with bullying.
New episodes in the series will be broadcast every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. on KSUN with repeats throughout the week. Shows can also be viewed on demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand.
“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the ABC of Sun Prairie,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “We already have a great relationship with many of the members of the group through other work they do at the Media Center, so it was an easy transition for us to add this programming as well. And of course we support the important work the ABC group is doing and are more than happy to help get that message out to the public.”
For information about the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie, to sponsor or donate to ABC of SP, or to volunteer please e-mail info@abcofsp.com or visit abcofsp.com.
KSUN is available on Charter Spectrum cable systems on channel 983 as well as on TDS cable systems on channels 13 and 1013. KSUN and KSUN on demand programming is also available via the KSUN channels available on Roku and Apple TV and on the Sun Prairie Media Center app, available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play.