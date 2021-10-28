The League of Women Voters of Dane County presents the webinar “Kicking Carbon to the Curb” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, where participants will learn climate solutions already in our grasp—changing how we get where we want to go.
Participants will learn how to use and trust public transit options, bike paths and sidewalks.
Planners with the City of Madison and the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MPO) are promoting rideshare, bike routes, walking paths, and bus routes, all designed to help residents leave their cars behind whenever possible.
Speakers include
• Former Sun Prairie City Planner Philip Gritzmacher, Jr., who is now Transportation Planner working in the City of Madison’s Department of Transportation,
• Robbie Webber, Honorary Fellow with the State Smart Transportation Initiative, a joint project of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Smart Growth America;
• Zia Brucaya, Program Manager for RoundTrip, the transportation demand management (TDM) program of the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) along with League member; and
• Moderator, Carol Barford, Director of the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE).
The climate team will introduce a way to drive change in households with an invitation to join the Transportation Options Challenge.
Audience questions and thoughts will be welcome throughout the Zoom webinar.
The event is free and open to the public but registration is necessary. Register at https://lwvdanecounty-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__xLtCtLPSAeK660u-RSI0g to receive the Zoom login for the event. Supplemental information about our presenters is available at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/forums/2021/11/9/kicking-carbon-to-the-curb-ordinary-people-doing-ordinary-things
Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County, LWVevent@LWVDaneCounty.org (608) 232-9447 office@lwvdanecounty.org
