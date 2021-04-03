The Sun Prairie City Council on March 30 voted to hire The Lakota Group to conduct a housing study and develop a comprehensive housing strategy for the city at a cost of $80,294.
Funds for the study will come from city Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Districts 8 and 11, according to a report from Community Development Director Scott Kugler.
A request for proposals (RFP) was developed and issued late in 2020, with proposals received in early 2021.
Prior to the project being put out for RFP, the prospect of adding a more focused study of housing conditions within four specified geographies within the City was added to the scope of the project as an alternate bid item.
However, because the neighborhoods were neither located in TIF Districts #8 nor #11, Kugler said it was not appropriate to use these districts to fund the expanded study, and instead, recommended a budget amendment to fund the alternate bid.
The city received a total of seven proposals in response to the RFP, and upon review and scoring based on the criteria contained in the RFP, the Community Development Authority (CDA) Advisory Board recommended that the contract be awarded to The Lakota Group of Chicago in the amount of $80,294. That amount breaks down into $59,941 for the base bid, plus $20,353 for the alternate bid.
But Kugler said a budget amendment of $20,353 is needed to fund the alternate bid, with funds proposed to come from fund balance.
On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the CDA Advisory Board recommended approval of the award of the contract to The Lakota Group in the amount of $80,294, including a budget amendment of $20,353 for the completion of the alternate bid, with funds coming from fund balance to Economic Development Professional Services.
According to the contract, the alternate bid will include Vandenburg Heights, Schiller Street, South Bird Street, and Park Circle areas and will leverage available data sources from the city that may indicate the housing condition of individual properties. The alternate bid also includes conducting field reconnaissance to identify deterioration or other building conditions on a parcel level and obtain input from residents about housing conditions. “We feel this is a strong team,” Kugler told alders during the special March 30 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. The special meeting was scheduled because the council voted to cancel an April 6 meeting due to the spring election.
McIlroy jarred by Hyer bequest to city
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy suddenly became emotional during the discussion about a $40,770 donation being made to the City of Sun Prairie when she learned — for the first time — it was from her late former English teacher.
According to a staff report from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Director Kristin Grissom, the department was recently informed of the passing of Marlene Hyer, a retired Sun Prairie English teacher and Sun Prairie resident.
“Marlene generously bequeathed the amount of $40,770.40 to the Sun Prairie Parks and Forestry [Department],” Grissom wrote.
Upon hearing the name, an audible gasp could be heard during the Zoom meeting.
The $40,770.40 is available immediately and does not bear any restrictions on its use.
“The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission feels that the funding should be utilized for items within our park system that provide a high level of benefit to as many community members as possible,” Grissom wrote in the report to the council. Staff has identified two specific projects for the donation for: A community garden project in Vandenburg Heights Park and a public art program within the park system.
When SPPRF Commission Chair and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie finished her report — which included a recommendation to accept the donation --McIlroy spoke.
“I just want to share with you all — I did not know she passed away,” an emotional McIlroy said. “She was my English teacher.”
Hyer was also McIlroy’s “pew buddy” in church until the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I did not know she passed away,” McIlroy
Crombie said she heard good things about Hyer.
“She was great,” McIlroy replied.
Alders voted unanimously to accept the bequest and make any required budget amendments to accept the money in 2021.
Full Mile request OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from city staff, alders approved a Temporary Outdoor Dining Facility with Alcohol adjacent to Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, 132 Market St., through Oct. 20.
According to a report to the council from City Planning Director Tim Semmann, Full Mile requested approval of the placement of an outdoor area to serve food and beer in a portion of a city-owned parking lot – on three parking stalls adjacent to the applicant’s premises at 132 Market St. A 10’ x 10’ tent would be used from which to offer drive-up service, where patrons could purchase brats, salads, cinnamon rolls, and 32 oz. Crowlers of Full Mile beer. All food and drink purchased would be to go only.
Alders unanimously approved the request.
Contract OK’d for ED Director search
Acting on a recommendation from Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik, alders approved a contract with GovHR USA for at least $32,250 to conduct a search to find a candidate for the city’s Economic Development Director position.
The contract includes $21,500 plus $750 for consultant travel and $7,500 for an assessment center plus a $500 stipend per assessor.
The city Economic Development Director position was left vacant when Neil Stechschulte left to become Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Green Bay.
Stechschulte’s absence has been noticed. District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he would vote to approve the contract, but with a caveat.
“I’m voting aye,” Jacobs said, “but I just want to be clear — there is no replacing Neil Stechschulte.”
