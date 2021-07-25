The Sun Prairie City Council on July 20 approved a resolution to create a new Transportation Coordinator position to handle planning pedestrian-related amenities and other transportation-related items in the City of Sun Prairie.
A report to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher recounted the recent vacancy created by Philip Gritzmacher Jr.’s departure, which Schleicher said “has provided an opportunity to reevaluate the tasks and expectations that have been placed on the Planner/Transportation Planner position and to consider revising the job description related to the city’s needs in transportation and transit.”
Schelicher said the Public Services and Community Development departments are proposing an increase in staffing to address the needs in the areas of transportation and planning.
The Planning Division requires additional staffing to keep up with development reviews and other planning department activities, according to Schleicher. The Public Services Department could benefit by expanding the role of the transportation position to consolidate tasks that currently overlap multiple departments.
According to Schleicher, the new Planning Division position that was created in 2018 was intended to be one-third dedicated to transportation and transit-related issues, with the remaining two-thirds supporting other activities of the Planning Division, such as development reviews.
“In practice, the split of duties was more heavily focused on transportation and transit-related issues, with closer to two-thirds of the time being spent in this area,” Schleicher wrote.
Most recently, activities for the transportation planner included staffing both the Transit Commission and Bike Subcommittee, and both of these committees have expressed a desire to aggressively pursue initiatives supporting their areas of interest.
Schleicher pointed out the transportation planner was also working with Madison Metro to consider Bus Rapid Transit and local fixed-route service, coordinating on-street bike infrastructure, and working towards a city-wide active transportation plan.
“These activities have required time and resources well beyond the one-third [full time equivalency] position that was originally planned for this position,” Schleicher commented. “At the same time, the current planning workload in the Planning Division remains very high, creating a situation that has been difficult to manage.”
For example, in the Public Services Department, duties relating to transportation, including the Pedestrian Safety Task Force, administration of transportation-related grants, planning and implementing bicycling and pedestrian facilities, and completing traffic counts and studies are shared between the Engineering and Public Works Departments.
Schleicher said a new Transportation Coordinator position within the Public Services Department will allow converting the vacant transportation planner position to a planner position within the Planning Division of the Community Development Department.
“The new position would oversee the city’s efforts in the areas of transit, active transportation planning, pedestrian/traffic safety, and public engagement on transit and transportation issues, among other tasks. This position would also be responsible for seeking, writing, and administering grant applications for transit and transportation-related projects,” Schleicher wrote.
“While this would be a one-person division initially, as the community and the transit system grow, and as complete streets and bike-pedestrian programs and policies evolve, staff and responsibilities within the division could grow as well,” Schleicher added. “The position will coordinate community engagement and involvement for all transportation-related issues. This will include working with the community on the proposed local bus routes, the pedestrian safety task force, and other transportation issues that are identified within the community.”
The change will provide more resources to the Planning Division to address its current planning needs. Throughout most of the growth the City experienced in the 2000s, and through the initial years of the recovery from the Great Recession, the Planning Division had three full-time positions to devote to current planning activities, and the transportation coordinator proposal would restore the Planning Division to that same level.
Where’s the money coming from?
Schleicher wrote in his report that funding for the new Transportation Coordinator position could be funded for the remainder of 2021 by salary savings from within the Public Services Division due to vacancies.
Beginning in 2022 the financial impact for the position, including salary and benefits, is $100,000.
The city has secured $2.7 million in transportation-related grants so far in 2021 with additional grant opportunities available each fiscal year, with the transportation coordinator position identifying community needs, drafting grant applications, and administering the grants after they are awarded to the city.
Alders approved the new position as part of the consent agenda during the July 20 Sun Prairie City Council meeting without any discussion.