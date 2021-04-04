The City of Sun Prairie is all in on Bus Rapid Transit after a 5-3 city council vote approving a resolution March 30 that commits the city to work with Metro Transit to implement a local spur of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system to the Sun Prairie Park and Ride.
Sun Prairie alders requested city staff to work with Metro Transit to formalize a proposal to serve Sun Prairie with BRT service via a local spur, gain a commitment from Metro to provide local bus service at a later date, and ensure that the City is eligible for federal funding for any capital expenditures related to the potential BRT project. A proposal outlined by Sun Prairie City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. during the meeting detailed the requested agreement.
If the city pursues this service, the service would begin in fall 2024 for a net capital investment of $210,000.
The investment — which would be underwritten by a 65% federal grant — includes $2 million for an electric bus and Park and Ride upgrades including restrooms and a bus charger. The restrooms are expected to be paid for through park fees because the park and ride will become a trail head for the city’s bike path system, which also connects into the City of Madison.
According to a memo from Gritzmacher, Metro estimates that operational costs for BRT service would closely match that of the existing Route 23. The new service would operate as an “all-day” service that would be available every day of the week – a significant improvement over the peak-period, weekday-only service the City of Sun Prairie currently receives.
The agreement comes with a catch: acceptance of the BRT Metro proposal will discontinue the existing circulator service, reducing the overall service area for fixed-route transit within the community. But Metro has provided a commitment that it would provide local fixed-route bus service and required paratransit service, if desired, and high-level cost estimates for those services.
Metro has completed the environmental documentation required to enter the next phase of the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts process and plans to submit its “locally-preferred alternative (LPA),” or delineated project area, according to Gritzmacher.
The resolution affirms the city’s commitment to the BRT service, as is requested in the memo authored by Metro. If approved, Metro would expand its LPA to include the Sun Prairie Park and Ride – a requirement for the City to becoming eligible for federal funding to offset capital expenditures.
“It is important for the city to understand the gravity of expanding the LPA to the park and ride. Once the LPA is set, any modifications could delay the opening of the entire BRT system and may jeopardize federal funding for all partners,” Gritzmacher wrote in his memo.
During consideration, several alders raised concerns about the Metro service.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens referred to the map of service and noted the BRT will not service Sun Prairie, but instead act as a hub.
“That’s where some of my concerns are at this time,” Stevens said, adding that the Sun Prairie Park and Ride is the last stop. “There really is no local service.”
Among her concerns, Stevens said, was spending the money for the hub while losing service to the Prairie Lakes retail center.
“It kind of feels like the stick and carrot again where we need to rush into another deal,” Stevens said. Noting that the service will continue to help people who commute to Madison, Stevens said if the city is spending “this kind of money,” she wants to see real bus service in Sun Prairie.
Gritzmacher said the city has secured a commitment to Sun Prairie from Metro, which is opening a new bus barn facility on Hanson Road in a former FedEx hangar. He said the BRT service is more regional in nature with a local connection. A bus service survey — delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — will be sent out later this year to determine where Sun Prairie residents will need bus service. Gritzmacher emphasized there will be an opportunity for a local connector service.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie expressed concern about equitable bus service for neighborhoods that need it without a local connector service.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer asked the council to think of the BRT as a backbone.
“It’s kind of almost a leftover,” Oppenheimer said. He said the council can add service hours for a local connector.
“We can design that how we would like,” Oppenheimer said of the local connector service, “with destinations that we would like. It’s really a separate piece from the BRT discussion.”
The BRT allows commuters to travel from Sun Prairie to West Towne in one seat, without transferring.
Oppenheimer said the local service can be designed in whatever way Sun Prairie would like, but that there is a cost to that. Metro has been accommodating to make the service needs fit Sun Prairie’s desire, he added.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch, who commuted to the University of Wisconsin by parking his car at East Towne Mall and taking Metro to work before he retired from state service, recalled that UW provided an incentive for mass transit. He also said he believed other large employers were providing the same incentive.
“I think there’s a great deal of interest in the Sun Prairie area,” Jokisch said.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said his comments of opposition were similar to those of Stevens.
“I guess I have to start with ‘here we go again’,” Stocker said, adding that he has a problem with Metro about a trust factor stemming from an unexpected service charge for the city two years ago.
While he said he loves the thought of electric buses, Stocker said he thinks the timing is not right for this. He also speculated whether or not the federal grant funding will be lost if the city fails to act now.
“You know we promised we would do . . . some kind of service into Madison,” Stocker said, but questioned if the service is a need or a “nice to have” item.
“When we look at all the other priorities in our budget,” Stocker said, answering his own question, “it’s a nice to have.”
Stocker also noted the service does not touch his district, and that he does not favor it.
“I think the timing is wrong,” Stocker said. “We have other priorities.”
Fellow District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy asked whether the grant funding was a sure thing.
Gritzmacher said the grant reimbursement is at 65%.
The city might be eligible in the future for grant funding but it would have to compete against other communities and may not get the funding.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who campaigned along with Mayor Paul Esser on providing transportation from Sun Prairie to Madison, said he also wants a local connector service.
But Stocker persisted in his opposition, noting that just 25 people per day were riding the service. “25 people per day,” Stocker added, “and were investing this amount?”
“That’s correct,” Gritzmacher replied, “but the service is still in its infancy.” The planner said the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the stability of the service. “It certainly would have improved over time” without the pandemic, he added.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he agreed with Stocker on all but one point: not missing out on the federal grant funding. He said he would reluctantly support the resolution.
“To me, this is all about the future,” Esser said. The mayor said if the council thought Sun Prairie was not going to grow, it wouldn’t need to make the investment now. But there is a package of services that will be beneficial for the residents for Sun Prairie for years to come.
“We’re looking at the Sun Prairie of the future,” Esser said, adding that the city’s population of more than 34,000 now will likely exceed the 50,000 number projected in 20 years.
Esser said the BRT proposal came to Sun Prairie as soon as Metro decided to go to the Hanson Road facility.
The mayor also said a circulator will force the city to commit to paratransit to help people who are struggling to get around because the current Sun Prairie Taxi can’t meet those needs due to demand.
Stevens, Stocker and McIlroy voted against the resolution, which passed on a 5-3 vote.
The approval means a formal contract, known as a Third Party Agreement, will be considered by the council in May.
The agreement contractually obligates the City of Sun Prairie to construct the BRT support.
Similar to the Route 23, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining the anticipated operational costs for to the service will also be considered by the council prior to the service launching in Sun Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.