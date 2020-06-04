Wisconsin had 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 31, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Very warm and humid conditions marked the beginning of this week with highs rising into the 80s and 90s. Crop emergence and development jumped in response.
Temperatures fell sharply for the latter half of the week as a cold front accompanied two days of heavy rain. Fieldwork progress stalled just as many farmers were wrapping up their spring plantings and starting to cut hay.
This moisture was especially unwelcome in eastern Wisconsin, where frequent rains and mud have slowed fieldwork for the past few weeks. Reporters in the area noted ponding in low spots and signs of moisture stress on young plants.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 2% short, 75% adequate and 23% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 2% short, 73% adequate and 25% surplus.
Spring tillage was 98% complete, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 94% complete, 25 days ahead of last year and a 10 days ahead of the average. Corn emerged was 73%, 20 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Corn was rated 83% good to excellent statewide, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Soybean planting was 88% complete, 23 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 53%, 18 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 82% good to excellent statewide.
Oats planted were reported as 95% complete, 18 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Oats emerged was 85%, 19 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. Oat condition was rated 82% good to excellent statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Potato planting was 91% complete, 1 day behind last year and 5 days behind the average.
Winter wheat was 11% headed, 4 days ahead of last year but 3 days behind the average. Winter wheat was rated 76% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.
All hay condition was reported 56% in good to excellent condition statewide, unchanged from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 73% in good to excellent condition, unchanged from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.