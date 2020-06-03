Thanks to a suggestion from Nancy Everson, the Sun Prairie Area School District and Sun Prairie Utilities will be constructing an outdoor classroom with a water well near the southern edge of the staff parking lot at Sun Prairie High School.
Board members approved a resolution of support for the plan, and Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund spoke highly about the partnership and the possibilities for the facility during the May 26 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
A report to the school board from SPASD Facilities and Grounds Director Kevin Sukow said SPU approached the district in August 2019 about including an area south of the existing high school in a study for a possible well site to serve future growth for the City of Sun Prairie.
“The main factors that SPU evaluated when exploring a potential site were: close to the area of future growth, close to an existing water main, and close to existing utilities,” Sukow wrote.
After evaluation, SPU determined the existing high school site would be the best place to site the well to meet their needs.
During initial discussions, SPU raised the possibility of collaborating on the well site to enhance educational opportunities at SPHS.
“The idea of an outdoor classroom has been brought up many times, and the district asked SPU to come up with a concept proposal that would include outdoor classroom space, storage and bathrooms to enhance district programming opportunities,” Sukow wrote in his report.
SPU engaged MSA as its design and engineering partner, and they shared with us a concept proposal for the Well House that would include a bathroom facility, storage room and outdoor pavilion for the district, along with the well infrastructure that they were seeking.
The proposal has been shared with district and high school administration, as well as agriculture and science teachers, Sukow wrote.
“The group was overall supportive of the plan and are excited about the possibility of having an outdoor classroom to support their curriculum,” Sukow added.
After receiving our positive feedback, SPU worked with the city’s legal counsel to propose language to allow the district and SPU to gain approval from their respective boards to authorize both parties to reach acceptable agreements for a long term lease, with the building features already agreed upon.
Sukow wrote that the district is attempting to negotiate a long term lease with SPU for the area needed to construct a well house and attached outdoor classroom facilities.
SPU is seeking a low to no cost lease, in exchange for constructing and dedicating for use the outdoor classroom area.
Future costs could include those to outfit the outdoor classroom with furniture, technology, security camera, and other items, but the SPASD can’t identify those until after a final building proposal is made.
Funding for the items for the classroom could come from many sources, Sukow said — a building budget, innovation initiatives, facilities & grounds and/or Fund 49 funds designated for SPHS.
Despite the resolution of approval being drafted, at least one board member reacted negatively.
“I have no written on my piece of paper,” commented Sun Prairie School Board member Caren Diedrich, “because there are a couple of things I do not understand.”
The first was the exact location, Diedrich said.
Sukow said it will be located with 50 feet of the southern edge of the parking lot, but construction has to be sited to avoid existing water and geothermal lines.
Diedrich also asked what might be taught in the classroom.
Sukow said it could be anything from science to agriculture. He said SPU only needs a small portion for the well house, which leaves the remaining acreage for district use.
Diedrich then reflected on the need to purchase the land.
She said when district administration developed the plan to purchase the land, the district “needed it yesterday,” but a plan to use the land has not emerged.
Superintendent Brad Saron said the land acquisition occurred before the referendum to construct Sun Prairie West High School with the potential to address facilities needs.
The Secondary School Space Planning Committee even toyed with the idea of a ninth grade bump-out at the current SPHS building because that land was owned by the district.
When School Board President Steve Schroeder apologized for the extended meeting time, Wicklund shrugged it off. “I think you guys are all future Utilities Commissioners,” Wicklund said, “because our meetings go a long time also.”
Wicklund said when SPU first began to look at land near SPHS, former SPU commissioner Everson was the first to suggest working with SPASD on a combined facility that would also have an educational purpose. Wicklund said it was Everson who got district administration in touch with SPU to discuss the options.
The 30-by-40 foot space will cost $300,000 to construct, with SPU picking up the bill.
“We’d really like to make this a win-win for the citizens of Sun Prairie,” Wicklund said, adding that he would keep Sukow and district administration updated on the progress of the plan.
Schroeder thanked Wicklund for the partnership.
Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte welcomed the ability for SPHS and the district to use the new facility.
“I think it will be an incredible opportunity,” she added.
Board members agreed, giving the proposal a “thumbs up” in a roll call vote during the meeting held via Zoom.
