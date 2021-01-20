The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) will extend its customer service hours 1 hour, 15 minutes past its regular closing time on select days during the 2021 tax season to better serve its customers.
The extended hours will occur during the busiest times of the tax season the last two weeks of January and again the first two weeks of April on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Individual income tax season in Wisconsin this year begins on February 12, consistent with the IRS.
"We hope extending our availability will help Wisconsinites more easily reach us at a time that is convenient for them, so we can help them during what can be a hectic time for so many," said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.
The customer service team of tax specialists is just one of the many DOR assets taxpayers can tap to help with tax and other DOR related business. The agency's website has a comprehensive list of commonly asked questions on every imaginable revenue-related topic and an abundance of online tools ready to help individuals and businesses with whatever business they have with DOR.
The customer service team can be reached at:
• 608-266-2486 for individuals; or
• 608-266-2776 for businesses.
For an expanded list of phone numbers and other contact information, visit the DOR website at www.revenue.wi.gov and enter "customer service" into the search to reach the Customer Service Phone Numbers page.
In-person visits to the any of DOR's customer service centers are currently by appointment only, due to pandemic restrictions. To schedule an appointment, call (608) 266-2772.
