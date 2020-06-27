A June 27 house fire in the Town of Burke resulted in no injuries and $20,000 in damage to the home, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Department.
Lt. Jonathan Triggs with the DCSO said Aa approximately 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, sheriff’s deputies, along with fire departments from Madison and Sun Prairie responded to a structure fire at 5421 Lien Rd., in the Town of Burke.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the abandoned residence to be fully engulfed.
Triggs said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The owner estimated total damage of the structure to be $20,000, according to Triggs.
