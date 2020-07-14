Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival moves to drive-thru event

A drive-thru event will take the place of the 2020 Sweet Corn Festival this year as COVID-19 restrictions cancel large summer gatherings.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce 2020 Sweet Corn Festival drive-thru will be at Angell Park on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sweet corn, beverages and other products from local restaurants will be available for purchase that day.
Participants will drive to Angell Park, place their order, pay, and their items will be placed in the vehicle's trunk.
Participants can tune in on their radios to 103.5 SUN COMMUNITY RADIO for a live broadcast from the event. The chamber will have goodie bags to distribute to the first 500 cars through the line.
Proceeds from the event will be distributed evenly between the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, American Legion Post 333, Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus and Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Wisconsin Distributors worked with Potosi Brewery to brew one batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner specifically for this event. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charities that lost revenue due to Corn Fest being cancelled.
More information about the service organizations impacted due to the cancellation of the traditional festival, sponsorship requests and donation links can be found online at https://www.sunprairiechamber.com/2020-drive-thru-sweet-corn-festival/.
