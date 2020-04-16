In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Order, Sun Prairie School Board Meetings are going virtual, the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) recently announced.
“In spite of this unprecedented public health emergency we understand that as members of the school board and district staff, we have an obligation to our community, students, families and staff to continue the important work of the District with transparency and according to the law,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder.
On April 6, the Sun Prairie School Board approved New Policy BDDK, Board Member Participation in Meetings Via Technology and Virtual Board Meetings in Emergency Situations.
The policy was developed through guidance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and attorneys for our District.
“We believe it provides the best way for the Board to conduct business in a manner that protects the health and safety of board members, staff, and the public while still providing transparency and access to the public in accordance with Wisconsin’s Open Meetings laws,” SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron said.
The new policy will allow the school board to conduct its meetings virtually (i.e,. where a quorum of members may be attending the meeting remotely using a web-based meeting platform such as Google Hangouts or Zoom).
The public will be able to access the meeting virtually through a link that will be shared in several ways including through publicly posted notices, The Star, BoardDocs, the District’s website, and social media.
The SPASD is also looking into options for live streaming the web-based meetings and will share that link as well. It is the district’s intention that all open regular and special meetings of the board will be recorded and shared on the Sun Prairie Media Center’s site.
The public will still have the opportunity to provide public comment by submitting those comments via email to the board’s Executive Assistant by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Instructions will be outlined in the public notice. The comments will be read into the record by the Board President or designee as long as they adhere to all other guidelines regarding public participation at Board meetings.
“We understand that this is a new way of doing business, and there will be a learning curve and glitches along the way. This is a new world not only for us but many public institutions across the state and nation,” Saron said. “Please have patience with us. Our goal is to continue to be as open and transparent as possible with the public that we have the honor of serving. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out to us.”
