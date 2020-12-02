Incumbent District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch announced he will seek election to the Sun Prairie City Council in April, after being appointed to the City Council in March 2020.
“This has been a hard year for everyone because of the coronavirus,” Jokisch said. “So my constituents were pleased that we were able to pass a very lean budget that recognized the financial difficulties faced by the citizens of Sun Prairie.”
“Yet we were able to not only maintain most important city services but also provide a little help to citizens and businesses who are struggling with the worst economic impacts of the coronavirus,” Jokisch said.
“Going forward, my goal is to make sure we maintain financial discipline and plan carefully for vital city services and so that our citizens prosper.” He added, “We also need to ensure that city services meet the needs of our increasingly diverse community.”
Jokisch served on the Finance Committee, Personnel Committee, and the Community Development Authority. “In my first term, I was able to dig deep into the complex city budget because of my 33 years of public finance and overall government experience,” he said.
Jokisch has lived in Sun Prairie for 26 years.
“I have enjoyed serving on the City Council this year,” Jokisch said in a press release. “It is not a cliché to say it would be a privilege to again represent the citizens of District 2 as we work together to make decisions that are best for the citizens of Sun Prairie.”
Jokisch said input from constituents and city residents remains a challenge.
“It is more important than ever that we on City Council reach out to gain citizen input earlier regarding the decisions we make for them,” Jokisch said. “I have worked extra hard to listen to their comments and work with city staff to help solve problems.”
Jokisch said one of the best parts of serving on the Sun Prairie City Council is working with the council, “along with our wonderful staff at the city. I also appreciate the leadership and professionalism of Mayor Esser,” Jokisch added.
Jokisch has been endorsed by District 3 Alders Maureen Crombie and Mike Jacobs, District 4 Alders Mary Polenske and Al Guyant, and District 1 Alders Theresa McIlroy and Steve Stocker.
