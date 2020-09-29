FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes absentee ballots for the state's primary election, in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that could result in the purging of about 130,000 people from voter rolls in the hotly contested battleground state. The arguments Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, come just five weeks before the election in one of several closely watched lawsuits in Wisconsin.