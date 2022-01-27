KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
1/29/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022
12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Childhood Emotional Neglect
2 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22
2:35 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group
3:30 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
4:30 PM SPHS Hockey vs Madison Memorial, 01-25-22
6:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-09-21
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison East
9 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
10 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
11 PM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
1/30/228 AM Sacred Hearts, 1-30-22
9 AM Peace Lutheran, 1-23-22
10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 1-23-22
11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 1-23-22
12 PM Our Saviors Church, 1-23-22
1 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
1:30 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022
2 PM SP School Board, 1-24-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
5:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
8 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
9:45 PM Sun Prairie Utilities, 1-24-2022
10:40 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
11:25 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-09-21
1/31/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
11:30 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22
12:05 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group
1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022
3:30 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5:30 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022
6 PM SPASD School Board, 01-24-22
8:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
8:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison East, 01-29-22
10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison East, 01-28-22
2/1/228 AM Reel Reviews, 1-27-22
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group
11:25 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Jan 2022
1 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
1:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
2 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
2:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7 PM City Meetings Live, City Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
8:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
11 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
11:30 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
1/29/228 AM Squid People
9:30 AM Gas Station Stop
11 AM A Bunch of Random People
1 PM 8-Bit Crew
2 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
3:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
5 PM Kit Cat
6 PM Minecraft Maniacs
7 PM Gryffindorians
8:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
9 PM Eight Electric Actors
11 PM Controversy Crew
1/30/228 AM All City Orchestra, 5-9-19
9 AM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19
10 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
11 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19
11:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
12:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
1:30 PM Northside Concert, 6-7-19
2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
3:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19
4 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19
4:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
5 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
5:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
6 PM Creekside Music, 12-11-19
7 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19
7:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
9:30 PM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19
10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
11 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19
1/31/228 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
8:30 AM DIY Candy
9 AM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
10:30 AM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
11 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2021
11:45 AM Interview with Ms Schauer
12 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
2 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
3:30 PM Random Skits
5 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
5:30 PM Cafe Blues
6 PM Game Shows
7:15 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
7:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
8:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
9:30 PM Makeover Challenge
10:30 PM Cooking by Eli & Arianna
11 PM How to Make Slime
2/1/228 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
9:30 AM Banananana Boat
10:30 AM 8-Bit Crew
11:30 AM Origami Cavekids Crew
1 PM A Bunch of Random People
2:45 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
3:30 PM The Tentacle Team
4 PM Secret Sloth Society
4:30 PM PotaFOE Crew
5:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
6 PM Thursday Night Live, 01-27-22
6:30 PM Wolf Pack
7 PM Tor and Blueberry Interview
7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Janesville Parker
9 PM The Ripple Effect
10:45 PM Dab Police