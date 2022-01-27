Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

1/29/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Childhood Emotional Neglect

2 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

2:35 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group

3:30 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

4:30 PM SPHS Hockey vs Madison Memorial, 01-25-22

6:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-09-21

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison East

9 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

11 PM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

1/30/228 AM Sacred Hearts, 1-30-22

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 1-23-22

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 1-23-22

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 1-23-22

12 PM Our Saviors Church, 1-23-22

1 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

1:30 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022

2 PM SP School Board, 1-24-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

5:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

8 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee

9:45 PM Sun Prairie Utilities, 1-24-2022

10:40 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

11:25 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-09-21

1/31/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

11:30 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

12:05 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group

1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 01-27-2022

3:30 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee

5:30 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-2022

6 PM SPASD School Board, 01-24-22

8:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

8:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison East, 01-29-22

10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison East, 01-28-22

2/1/228 AM Reel Reviews, 1-27-22

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group

11:25 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Jan 2022

1 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

1:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

2 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

2:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole

7 PM City Meetings Live, City Council

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

8:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

11 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

11:30 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

1/29/228 AM Squid People

9:30 AM Gas Station Stop

11 AM A Bunch of Random People

1 PM 8-Bit Crew

2 PM Origami Cavekids Crew

3:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

5 PM Kit Cat

6 PM Minecraft Maniacs

7 PM Gryffindorians

8:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

9 PM Eight Electric Actors

11 PM Controversy Crew

1/30/228 AM All City Orchestra, 5-9-19

9 AM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19

10 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

11 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19

11:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

12:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

1:30 PM Northside Concert, 6-7-19

2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

3:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

4 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

4:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

5 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

5:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

6 PM Creekside Music, 12-11-19

7 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

7:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

9:30 PM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19

10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

11 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

1/31/228 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

8:30 AM DIY Candy

9 AM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

10:30 AM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021

11 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2021

11:45 AM Interview with Ms Schauer

12 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

2 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

3:30 PM Random Skits

5 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

5:30 PM Cafe Blues

6 PM Game Shows

7:15 PM Sugar Rush Jr.

7:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

8:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

9:30 PM Makeover Challenge

10:30 PM Cooking by Eli & Arianna

11 PM How to Make Slime

2/1/228 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

9:30 AM Banananana Boat

10:30 AM 8-Bit Crew

11:30 AM Origami Cavekids Crew

1 PM A Bunch of Random People

2:45 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

3:30 PM The Tentacle Team

4 PM Secret Sloth Society

4:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

5:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 01-27-22

6:30 PM Wolf Pack

7 PM Tor and Blueberry Interview

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Janesville Parker

9 PM The Ripple Effect

10:45 PM Dab Police

Recommended for you