After 26 years of exceptional and honorable service, SNPD’s Assistant Chief of Police, Brian Teasdale, submitted his retirement resignation from the department, with a final work date of May 7th, 2021. Because Brian is not one to voluntarily stand in the spotlight, and shies away from being interviewed when the subject matter is himself, staff at the police department took it upon themselves to provide you with a small glimpse of insight to Brian. His numerous contributions to the department and community, and will undoubtedly be long lasting.
In 1993, when Brian was a criminal justice student at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, he participated in the police department’s internship program. Through that program, he participated in patrol activities, learned about the various functions of the department, and prepared incident reports. And, what’s an internship in public safety without a little grunt work? Teasdale had the opportunity to learn first-hand what it was like to be on the receiving end of pepper spray, as well as how to best clean ‘stains’ from the rear passenger area of a squad car.
Evidently, the internship was a pretty good experience for both he and the department, because Teasdale would later be sworn in as a probationary police officer on March 27, 1995.
Teasdale’s first five years on the department were a foretelling glimpse into his upstanding character and how, by example, he would lead the department in carrying out its daily mission of building relationships and solving problems. His passion for community involvement and establishing sound practices and procedures for the betterment of his fellow officers and department would become his signature mark.
Brian was a big proponent of, and thoroughly engaged in, community involvement from the get-go. He was a member of the original planning committee for, and participated in, multiple ‘Eastgate Downs Safety Days’. Teasdale and former SNPD officer Doug Collins, conceived a bicycle giveaway program, which coincided with the Lions Club annual Bike Rodeo.
Along with a handful of department members, including current officers Matt Koll and Jack Wilkinson, Teasdale took 45 kids from the Vandenburg Heights neighborhood to a Milwaukee Brewers game. Teasdale also participated in Park Circle’s Joining Forces for Families’ 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Tournament.
Teasdale spearheaded a popular project producing decks of trading cards featuring Sun Prairie’s Police, Fire, and EMS personnel to be distributed to kids as officers encountered them in the community.
Just 4-1/2 years into his career, Brian was making observations and exploring potential areas of improvement while on calls, prompting self-initiated research and crafting informational packets and reference sheets on how to handle specific situations officers may be responding to. His fellow officers, as well as surrounding agencies, took note and was recognized by then Chief Frank Sleeter for his continued efforts and determination to excel in his profession.
His exceptional service was also noted by the American Legion Post 333 of Sun Prairie, who named him the 1997 Theodore Chase American Legion Police Officer of the Year. In addition to having volunteered his free time to work on various community projects, award presenters said Teasdale was selected for the honor due to his hardworking, friendly, positive, and dedicated professionalism.
In May of 2000, Teasdale was appointed to rank of Sergeant, a supervisory position to a shift of officers. Multiple letters of commendation were issued to Teasdale, during his time as a Sergeant, from implementation of roll call trainings to successful use of the incident command system in cases requiring a quick response with multiple challenges.
On more than one occasion, Teasdale’s coordination of resources, agencies, and people helped bring potentially dangerous situations to successful conclusions, with no injuries to officers or citizens in the area.
In April of 2004, Teasdale was a member of a Less Lethal Study committee, which after intensive research and group discussion, a plan for a less lethal force alternative was submitted and approved. Equipment was ordered and training conducted for department members. A letter of commendation from the Chief of Police, from December of 2005, recognized Teasdale’s efforts “in developing and implementing a plan to safely apprehend an individual that was threatening to commit suicide and involve the police in the process. His planning and attention to detail allowed for the safe deployment of our less lethal impact system and for the positive and safe conclusion of the incident.”
In September of 2010, Teasdale was appointed to the rank of Lieutenant. Notable accomplishments include the makeover of both police precinct lobbies, by mounting historical police photographs as well as emblems reflecting the department’s core values. The transformation remains in place and continues to symbolize our pride in the policing profession and reflect our commitment to professionalism.
Fiercely dedicated to the personal and professional well-being of every member of the department, a combined effort from Teasdale and former Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki brought mental health awareness training to the department. Again, another impactful contribution which has continued to grow in strength and commitment. Eight members of our department, including Chief Steffes, attended a three-day course to begin the formation of a departmental Peer Support Team. This course prepared and certified our staff for initial one-on-one intervention after critical incidents, as well as group defusing and debriefing.
In September of 2017, Teasdale was appointed to the position of Assistant Chief of Police, where he worked in partnership with then Chief Pat Anhalt to lead the department. Largely responsible for overseeing professional standards, personnel and fiscal management, it was natural for Teasdale to serve as Interim Chief when Anhalt retired in April of 2019.
From then, until the end of 2019 when Chief Mike Steffes was hired, Teasdale juggled responsibilities of an Interim Chief and Assistant Chief simultaneously.
Assistant Chief Teasdale’s signature sign-off from meetings and correspondence is, “Take care of yourselves, and each other.”
We will and we can Brian, because you took great care of us. We cannot thank you, enough, for your leadership and service.
We wish you the absolute best in retirement.
--Sun Prairie Police Department