Wisconsin had 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 27, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were slightly below normal this week with highs in the 80's over much of the state. Wisconsin received much needed rain, and topsoil moisture levels improved in every district, although all districts are still drier than the 5-year average.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 19% short, 67% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 23% short, 63% adequate and 3% surplus.
Corn condition is rated 69% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Soybeans are reported 11% blooming, 2 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the 5-year average. Pods are expected to begin setting in some fields this next week. Soybean condition is rated 68% good to excellent, 6 percentage points above last week.
Oats are reported 79% headed, 5 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Nineteen percent of oats are coloring, 8 days ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of average. Oat condition is rated 75% good to excellent, a single percentage point above last week.
Potato condition is rated 88% good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 98% headed. Seventy percent of winter wheat is coloring, 10 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of average. Winter wheat condition was rated 75% good to excellent statewide, 6 percentage points below last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is reported 29% complete, 6 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 62% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 60% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.