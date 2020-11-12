Summit Credit Union has opened a 3,700-sq. ft. branch at 112 S. Grand Ave. It is Summit’s second full-service location in the city.
The branch lobby will be open to members by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. Drive-up lanes are available 7 a.m – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays. The branch will also be staffed with a Mortgage Loan Officer and a Summit Financial Advisor, serving members’ investment needs.
"We’re excited to grow our presence in the Sun Prairie market with a second full-service branch,” said Summit CEO & President Kim Sponem. “As Sun Prairie’s choice for Best Financial Institution each of the past 11 years, we look forward to welcoming more members of this fast-growing community to Summit and providing them the support and resources they need to reach their financial goals.”
The new Sun Prairie location brings Summit’s total to 45 branches across south-central and southeastern Wisconsin. With the opening of a second full-service branch in Sun Prairie, Summit closed its Windsor Street Home Loan office, which provided only mortgage lending services, on Sept. 25.
Established in 1935, Summit Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative and the second largest credit union in Wisconsin with $4.4 billion in assets and more than 207,000 members and 68 employees across 45 locations throughout south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.
