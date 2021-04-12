The City of Sun Prairie on April 12 announced the acceptance of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Chief Brian Goff into the distinguished Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The program focuses on broad and comprehensive public safety matters relevant to communities of all sizes and composition.
The Executive Fire Officer Program is the flagship program of the National Fire Academy. It provides senior public safety officers with a broad perspective on various facets of Fire and Emergency Medical Services administration. The program provides executive officers the means to explore bold and imaginative public policy solutions to create safe, healthy, prepared and resilient communities.
Applicants to the Executive Fire Officer program must meet stringent minimum requirements including holding an executive-level role in their organization, having ten years of leadership experience, and holding a baccalaureate degree or higher.
Candidates who are accepted into the program commit to two years of rigorous academic and professional development activities that include multiple in-resident sessions at the National Fire Academy in a cohort environment and online mediated courses throughout the two years.
The cohort environment offers no flexibility to change sessions, and there are stringent deadlines for the completion of required course work: a graduate-level thesis that is presented and defended at the last residential course session.
“Like many communities around the country, the City of Sun Prairie is very interested in professional development programs that provide senior leaders with broad perspectives on administration of their respective fields,” City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said.
“It is appealing to know that the Executive Fire Officer Program goes even further and provides participants with the skills to conduct research on challenging problems that affect local communities,” the city administrator added, “and we are enthused at the opportunity to leverage such to our community’s advantage.”
Investments in the city’s public safety staff and agencies continue to return results, improve the safety and quality of life for Sun Prairie residents, and reinforce the city’s position as an integral and strategic partner in the public safety systems in Dane County and South Central Wisconsin.
“I am eager to begin the vigorous Executive Fire Officer program,” Goff said. “After submitting my application almost two years ago, it is my honor to have been selected to participate.
“I am excited to work alongside esteemed leaders from other agencies around the country and I look forward to bringing the tangible benefits of the Executive Fire Officer program to Sun Prairie. I would like to thank the City Council and the City Administrator Oppenheimer for their support as I pursue this endeavor,” Goff added.
The National Fire Academy offers programs in Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Emergency Management topics that target those men and women just beginning in their careers to those well-established in the profession.
The National Fire Academy is federally funded and so all travel, lodging, tuition, and fees are covered 100%. Students’ only out-of-pocket expense is meals.
Goff will begin the Executive Fire Officer program in October 2021.
