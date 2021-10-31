After enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center in Sun Prairie didn’t let a little wind and fall temperatures stop them from celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary of opening its doors on Sunday, Oct. 31 with Gov. Tony Evers, County Executive Joe Parisi and other dignitaries.
Evers recalled attending an event with former Gov. Martin Schreiber at the Colonial Club where Schreiber talked about the ravages of Alzheimer’s Disease and how it completely changed Schreiber’s wife, Elaine. Schreiber was promoting a new book about his lifelong relationship with Elaine that was being sold to fight the disease.
The governor also congratulated Colonial Club for its evolution as an organization.
“It evolves so much because the needs of senior citizens are so diverse as compared to many many years ago,” the governor said.
“And, so senior citizens like [ his wife] Kathy and I, to senior citizens that need more indirect and direct support. And that -- that direct care, that support, that constant evolution of what they do here, is really important and we have to make sure that we continue to support them in any way possible,” Evers told a crowd of about 75 assembled on the lawn near the Blankenheim Lane entrance.
“So from the state of Wisconsin vantage point, I understand that -- we understand at the state level how important organizations like the Colonial Club are to the quality of life, to thousands of people in this area of the state, and all across the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “So Bob, thank you so much and thank you staff members and thanks everybody else for being here today.”
Parisi applauded the county’s partnerships with the City of Sun Prairie, and that the success of the Colonial Club reflects on the community that includes not only the Sun Prairie area, but the remainder of the club’s service area in northeastern Dane County.
“County Board Chair Eicher and I are very honored not only to be here today to observe the 50th anniversary, but to be partners with the Colonial Club, and everyone here knows what the Colonial Club does,” the county executive said.
“But what you might not realize because you’re here in Sun Prairie, is that you are leaders countywide. You are the state of the art for helping your neighbors. You know when we look at this model, it's such a reflection of this community and the recognition that we're all looking out for one another. We’re all going to have someone looking out for us. And this, the Colonial Club, epitomizes that -- it epitomizes community,” Parisi said.
Esser — who was employed as an accountant by The Wisconsin Cheeseman when Garvin Cremer began to fund the construction — recalled not only the history of the club’s early days, but singled out four individuals for thanks: Dee Witt, Garvin and Helen Cremer, and Jim Sykes.
“Today we might think of him as a community activist,” Esser said of Sykes. “He was smart, driven, focused and determined to accomplish what he set out to do. He is the person that turned Garvin and Helen's vision into reality . . . what you see around us today would not be here without Jim's drive, and focus and ability to make all the other others of us get it done. Jim was a solid individual and somebody whose fingerprints are still all over this campus.”
Esser commited the resources of the City of Sun Prairie to help support the vision that came to life when the club opened with the ceremony 50 years ago on Oct. 31, 1970 when Gov. Pat Lucey was on hand to cut the ribbon.
“Now 50 years later, we know the answer to that question. The club is strong and is fulfilling its mission of serving the needs of the community. And the reason for that success is what they identified over 50 years ago. That success is based on an alert and active membership, a competent staff and image of community responsibility and strength. a balanced program and most important -- an able board and advisory committee,” Esser said.
Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power also recounted some history — involving past executive directors and the financial matters at the club — that he learned reviewing old minutes, annual reports and newspaper articles.
“And perhaps what registered most with me was the extreme range of ups and downs this organization has faced and how the greater community of Sun Prairie has responded from the opening excitement and enthusiasm in 1970-71 to some serious financial challenges in the mid 80s and the mid 90s,” Power said.
“This agency has ridden the wave of a nonprofit roller coaster, but I'm happy to say 50 years later it has endured. Responding to challenges, changes were made, new policies and procedures were put in place and the Colonial Club continued.”
In an effort to keep the club financially secure, Power shared that his original idea to raise just over $12,500 I'm 50 days fell flat on its face due to the lack of enthusiasm for the way he proposed raising the money.
Then, Power said, all different sectors of the community stepped up to contribute — including the Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge, which on Sunday donated $2,500 during the anniversary ceremony.
Using a technique from “The Price is Right” game show, Power revealed each number in the fundraising total, beginning with the last number first.
“Yes, that's right ladies and gentlemen,” Power said after all numbers were revealed, “we raised on our 50th anniversary -- $50,247. We couldn't have planned that better.”
Learn more about the Colonial Club online at www.colonialclub.org.