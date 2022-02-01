KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
2/2/22
6:45 AM Live, Groundhog Day Prognostication
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-27-22
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
4:25 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
6:30 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity
7 PM SPHS Boys Hockey vs Janesville
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 1-27-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues
2/3/22
8 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-27-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22
4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22
5 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
6:30 PM TNL, 2-3-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig
9 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
9:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 2-1-22
11 PM City Council, 2-1-22
2/4/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Jan 2022
9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
11:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
3:05 PM Groundhog Day 2022
3:30 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity
4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
5 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22
6 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
6:25 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Janesville Craig
9 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
2/2/22
6:45 AM Live, Groundhog Day Prognostication
8 AM Groundhog Day Programs
2/3/22
8 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
8:30 AM Gryffindorians
10 AM Kit Cat
11 AM Minecraft Maniacs
12 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
1:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
2:30 PM Gas Station Stop
4 PM PotaFOE Crew
5 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
5:30 PM Wolf Pack
6 PM Secret Sloth Society
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Hockey vs Verona
9 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-03-22
9:30 PM The Tentacle Team
10 PM The Masked Actors
2/4/228 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
8:30 AM Library, Storytime
9 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
9:30 AM Mark Hayward
10:30 AM Miller and Mike
11:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
12:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
1 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
1:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
3:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
4 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
5 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
6 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
7 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
7:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
8:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
9 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19
10 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
11 PM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19