KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

2/2/22

6:45 AM Live, Groundhog Day Prognostication

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-27-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

4:25 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

6:30 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

7 PM SPHS Boys Hockey vs Janesville

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 1-27-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues

2/3/22

8 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22

8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board

9:30 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-27-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

5 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

6:30 PM TNL, 2-3-22

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig

9 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

9:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 2-1-22

11 PM City Council, 2-1-22

2/4/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Jan 2022

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

11:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

3:05 PM Groundhog Day 2022

3:30 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

5 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

6:25 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Janesville Craig

9 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/2/22

6:45 AM Live, Groundhog Day Prognostication

8 AM Groundhog Day Programs

2/3/22

8 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

8:30 AM Gryffindorians

10 AM Kit Cat

11 AM Minecraft Maniacs

12 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

1:30 PM 8-Bit Crew

2:30 PM Gas Station Stop

4 PM PotaFOE Crew

5 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

5:30 PM Wolf Pack

6 PM Secret Sloth Society

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Hockey vs Verona

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-03-22

9:30 PM The Tentacle Team

10 PM The Masked Actors

2/4/228 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

8:30 AM Library, Storytime

9 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9:30 AM Mark Hayward

10:30 AM Miller and Mike

11:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

12:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

1 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

1:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

3:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

4 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

5 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

6 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

7 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

7:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

8:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

9 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

10 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

11 PM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19

