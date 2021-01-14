Some information contained in the Jan. 11 article, “Parking lot charges coming soon,” was inaccurate, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.
Police did not indicate the male who shot himself was in a disagreement or that he shot himself when he drew his weapon.
Charges were also not expected on Monday and the incident remains under active investigation, and no charges have been identified or issued.
The Sun Prairie Star apologizes for the errors.
