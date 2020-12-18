The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) on Dec. 18 announced two arrests in connection with the Dec. 9 shots fired incident at Clarmar Drive and West Main Street.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9 at approximately 6:42 p.m., the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive for a report of multiple shots fired.
Preliminary investigation indicates a targeted shooting between the occupants of two vehicles, a dark colored sedan and a white Nissan Pathfinder. The Nissan Pathfinder sustained damage from bullet rounds and that vehicle has been seized by the police department. The dark colored sedan fled from the area.
Rounds struck two other vehicles not involved in the incident. One vehicle was a Sun Prairie taxicab that was parked in the parking lot of the BP gas station, 1705 W. Main Street. That taxi cab was occupied but the two occupants were not hit by any of the bullets. The other vehicle was a grey Honda Pilot with two occupants that had its back window shot out as it was driving westbound on W. Main Street just west of the BP gas station. Both of those occupants were not injured and were not hit by any stray bullets.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the SPPD said on Monday, Dec. 14, the SPPD, with assistance from Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service, was able to locate and apprehend one of two suspects identified from the shooting incident. Also seized during this apprehension was a handgun and marijuana.
Trenton Holsten, a 19 year old male, of Sun Prairie, was taken into custody following a multi-agency apprehension deployment at the Kwik Trip gas station on West Broadway Drive in Madison.
Holsten was initially booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, but will be charged with First Degree Attempted Homicide (Party to a Crime), two counts of First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety (PTAC), and Operate a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent.
On Dec. 18, the SPPD -- with assistance from multiple Dane County agencies including Madison Police Department SWAT, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Dane County Tactical Response Team, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms -- executed four search warrants in relation to this investigation. During the execution of those warrants, the second suspect and the identified shooter for this incident was located and apprehended.
The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male, from Madison. He was taken to Dane County Jail on charges of First Degree Attempted Homicide and two counts of First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.
This is a very active and fluid investigation and more charges are pending. Individuals with information should contact the SPPD's Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or the SPPD Tip Line anonymously at 608-837-6300.
