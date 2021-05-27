Whether you are hitting the road or spending time at home, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to make safety a priority this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
“While the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of travel plans on hold, increasing vaccination rates will likely have many people eyeing a getaway,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “No matter how you are spending the extended weekend, it’s important to plan ahead and keep safety in mind.”
If you are traveling, make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip by packing an emergency kit. Kits should include items such as a first-aid kit, fresh water, and non-perishable snacks. Make sure you also have a cell phone charger that works in your vehicle.
With temperatures warming up, it’s important to never leave people or pets inside a parked car. Even if it’s just for a few minutes, temperatures inside a vehicle can climb to dangerous levels quickly.
Schedule road trips outside of peak travel times, so you can avoid traffic congestion. Consider leaving before rush hour on Friday or waiting until early Saturday morning. Driving back home early on Monday can also help make for an easier return trip.
Check www.511wi.gov or download the mobile app for the latest traffic and road condition information along your route.
Those spending time outdoors should keep the weather forecast in mind before they head out. Check expected conditions through the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov or through another trusted source. If severe weather is expected, consider changing your plans.
Make sure you also have multiple ways to receive alerts about severe weather, such as a portable NOAA Weather Radio or a mobile device that has Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled.
Anyone firing up the grill should remember to follow the manufacturer recommendations on proper use. Never leave a grill unattended and make sure you have a fire extinguisher available. Maintain a safe zone around the grill of at least three feet.
For more tips on emergency preparedness, visit www.readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin) for daily safety tips.