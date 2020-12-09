The City of Sun Prairie’s Task Force on Sustainability is seeking input from Sun Prairie residents about sustainability goals and priorities for the city.
Starting in early January 2021, 700 randomly selected Sun Prairie households will receive a survey from the UW-River Falls asking for their feedback on a range of sustainable policy options and actions.
Planning for a sustainable Sun Prairie promotes responsible decision making and development, conservation of natural resources, and the health and welfare of current and future generations. Sustainability means meeting current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. There are environmental, economic and social dimensions to sustainability:
• Environmental sustainability is to live gently in this place and minimize any negative environmental impacts that lifestyles generate.
• Social sustainability means that relations between people are equitable, everyone is treated respectfully, and people in Sun Prairie share strong social bonds.
• Economic sustainability means that businesses are profitable, and households are able to afford their basic needs (food, shelter, health, etc.).
The Survey Research Center at the UW–River Falls is implementing the survey on the city’s behalf. Responses are confidential, and respondent names and information will not be associated with their answers.
Survey results will be available in summarized form only and will be reported back to the task force and included in a final report to the Sun Prairie City Council.
Results from the survey will help shape the city’s future sustainability vision and priorities.
“We need to hear from as many of you as possible to feel confident that the responses truly represent the hopes and wishes of this community,” said Jeremy Cramer, co-facilitator and director of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. “Sun Prairie is a great place to live, work, and play, and with your help, we can make it both better and sustainable.”
The Survey Research Center, located on the campus of UW-River Falls, provides statistically sound, low cost information gathering services for towns, municipalities, cities, non-profit groups, agricultural, consumer and food cooperatives, school districts, and other organizations.
The center works in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension program and is staffed by UW-River Falls students.
The Sustainability Task Force began meeting in May and consists of 12 citizen members including alderman Mike Jacobs who serves as chair. Jeremy Cramer, Wastewater Treatment Director and Sarah Sauer, City Planner serve as co-facilitators for the Task Force.
The task force has been charged with identifying goals and objectives to create a vision for sustainability in Sun Prairie.
The Task Force meets the first and third Thursday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. Residents can join in on the conversation by watching the remote meetings on KSUN or online at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.