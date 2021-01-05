A wine bar and beer garden will be on the agenda with apartments and live-work units during the Jan. 12 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting agenda.
A public hearing will be held on a request by Victoria L. Dockerty for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (wine bar and event venue) at 100 E. Main St., which is the Old City Hall building.
The commission is also scheduled to convene a public hearing will be held on a request by Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room for approval of a CUP to allow an outdoor café and beer garden at 212 E. Main St.
Other Jan. 12 agenda items include proposals for Providence, Smith’s Crossing and near Prairie Lakes.
Providence live-work units
A public hearing will be held on a request by GNF Properties, LLC for approval of an amendment to the Providence General Development Plan (GDP) for a change of use from Mixed-Use to Attached Single Family to allow 17 overall live-work units at 3011 and 3012 Prospect Drive located at the Merchant Square entrance into the Providence neighborhood.
Rezoning request
A public hearing will be held on a request by Peter A, Hunt for approval of an amendment of the Official Zoning Map to rezone property at 202-210 W. Main St. from Central Commercial (CC) to Mixed-Residential (MR-8) to accommodate a four-unit residential apartment.
Workforce apartments
A public meeting will be held on a request by GARY J. GORMAN for review and comment regarding a Concept Plan for two 36-unit workforce housing apartment buildings at 2490-2498 Jenny Wren Trail.
FC Land Apartments
The commission will also consider a request by FC LAND, LLC for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a 152-unit multi-family residential development with underground parking at 2965 Hoepker Road.
Meeting requirements
Due to the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 7 p.m.
More information on the Jan. 12 Plan Commission items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department by phone at 608-825-1107
