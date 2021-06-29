The Sun Prairie Police Department wants to remind and encourage everyone to celebrate the 4th of July safely and legally.
Did you know that more fires are reported on the 4th of July than any other day in the United States? More than half of these are caused by fireworks.
Did you know that there are only a few types of fireworks that are legal in our city? Here are some important Safety Tips and Regulations for the City of Sun Prairie:
• The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals. Only use fireworks outdoors, in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles. Supervise all children. Do not let them pick up used fireworks. Properly dispose of fireworks. Sober is safer.
Sun Prairie Municipal Code regulates the possession and use of fireworks (8.16.010):
The following fireworks are legal without a permit: Sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture, and novelty devices that more or spin on the ground.
These items are Illegal without a permit: Any device that explodes or leaves the ground; for example firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.
ReadyWisconsin fireworks reminders
People across Wisconsin will be celebrating Independence Day this upcoming weekend and many of those festivities will likely include fireworks. Whether your plans involve watching a professional display or creating your own, ReadyWisconsin encourages you to make fireworks safety a priority.
“While fireworks are present in Wisconsin throughout the year, it’s not uncommon to hear the frequent pops and booms in neighborhoods around the state during the weeks before and after the Independence Day holiday,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “For the safety of everyone around you, it is essential that you take every precaution possible to keep your celebrations safe.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were a total of 167 emergency department visits in Wisconsin during 2020 that were due to fireworks-related injuries. Among those injuries, 72-percent of the victims were male and 26-percent were under the age of 18.
In addition to potential injuries, the drought-like conditions being experienced in parts of Wisconsin this year have added an extra layer of concern. Those setting off fireworks should check for any local fire danger warnings or burning restrictions that may be in effect for their area.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provides regular updates about current fire dangers at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.asp.
While the easiest way to remain safe is to leave fireworks to the professionals, ReadyWisconsin offers the following advice for those who choose to set off fireworks and pyrotechnic novelties, such as sparklers and snakes, on their own:
• Only buy and use legal fireworks that are allowed in your community and only buy from reliable sellers. Permit requirements and what’s considered “legal” may vary by location.
• When using fireworks, always have a garden hose or a bucket of water ready in case of a fire.
• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Even sparklers can be extremely dangerous for kids to handle.
• Adults igniting fireworks should always wear eye protection and never have any part of their body over a firework.
• Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
• For legal fireworks, light them on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry leaves and flammable materials. Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never throw or point fireworks at other people or animals.
• If a firework fails to go off, never try to re-light it. Douse it with water before trying to move it.
• Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they will run loose and get injured when fireworks are ignited.
• Be considerate of your neighbors – especially those with pets or young children.