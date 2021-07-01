The American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 will be sponsoring a blood drive on Tuesday, July 13 from 1-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, located at 702 North Street.
The Red Cross will collect whole blood and power red cells.
The Red Cross no longer uses temperature screening as potential donors enter the building, following CDC guidelines for masks and currently is asking those who are not vaccinated to still wear masks; however, anyone who is fully vaccinated can go without. Signs on Sun Prairie United Methodist Church doors suggest that masks be worn in its facility but it does not require them. Donors are asked to use their discretion.
Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need is constant. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.
Red Cross provides about 40% of our nation’s blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors. But supply cannot always meet demand because only about 3% of age eligible people donate blood yearly. Each new donor helps Red Cross meet patient needs.
Donors with all blood types are needed but especially O negative, A negative and B negative.
If unsure of eligibility, potential donors should not hesitate to stop at the Blood Drive. Red Cross staff is eager to help and answer any questions. To schedule an appointment call 1-800- RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Each donor registering at this blood drive will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value), so now donors also have a monetary incentive to roll up a sleeve to help people in need.
The Red Cross and The American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to continue performing its lifesaving mission.